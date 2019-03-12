1961 ~ 2019

February 28, 2019 our dearest Big Jim finished his work earlier than expected. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah June 18, 1961 to Ron and Gay Dixon, he was the third son of his parent's five children, Kevin and Kelly (deceased), Melyn (Shane) and Gordon (Brenda). He was a humble and quiet son who was a friend to all. He was a bright student and his large stature afforded him great success as an athlete. He played basketball, ran track, and excelled in football as an all-state tight end. He loved the outdoors where he climbed the steep Utah mountains like a goat to hunt and fish with his dad, brothers and uncles. One ordinary day he chose a seat behind a confident blonde in his Granger high school trigonometry class. We like to think it was one of his best decisions! Jim and Lindsey have been together nearly every day since then. They married in the Salt Lake Temple January 11, 1980 and they recently celebrated their 39th anniversary. After playing football in college, they moved to San Francisco in 1985 and later to Petaluma CA in 1992. Jim began his career in 1985 as a carpenter for Maggiora and Ghilotti Construction. Jim's size and work ethic were legend. He could not be outworked, not even when his body was broken from years of labor. Jim worked hard for the only treasure that had any meaning for him, his three children, Madelane, Colton and Ava. He believes they are extraordinary! Our gentle giant built countless things with his hands over the course of his lifetime, but the lives he built with his loyal and humble heart will have the most enduring legacy!

A memorial service will be held in West Jordan UT at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 7511 S. and 2700 W. on March 13th at 11 am

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2019