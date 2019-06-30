James LeRoy Glover

1937 ~ 2019

Born April 18, 1937 to Ivan L. and D. Vivian Glover in his maternal grandparents' home in Salt Lake City, UT. He peacefully passed from this earth at age 82 in his home on June 27, 2019.

Shortly after graduating from Jordan High School in 1955, he joined the U.S. Air Force to serve his country for 4 years.

He graduated from Weber State College with a B.S. in Psychology. He found his calling in life and spent 30 years in law enforcement, serving 4 years in Ogden and 26 years with the SL County Sheriff's Office.

He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Merlene Hess, on April 7, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 3 children, Kelli, Stephen, and Kenneth (Joycelyn). He loved spending time with his grandchildren and retelling stories of his glory days as a cop.

He is survived by his wife, children, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing Tuesday, July 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the Fairoaks Ward, 586 E. 8400 S., Sandy. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3 at 11 a.m. at the church, with a viewing one hour prior. Interment, Murray City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019