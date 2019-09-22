|
James Marlo Verde
1939 ~ 2019
James Marlo Verde passed away peacefully in his home in Sandy, Utah on Wednesday September 18, 2019. Born to John Melvin Verde and Ethel Johnson Verde In Salt Lake City, Utah on November 7,1939. Survived by his 4 Children; Jill, Kim, Eric, Tony. He was truly blessed with10 grandkids and 6 great grandkids which he loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Fairoaks Ward, 586 E. 8400 So., Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday September 24, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 So.) and Wednesday at the Ward beginning at 10:00 a.m.
For online condolences and full obituary text: www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019