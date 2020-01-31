|
|
James Moyle
Armstrong Jr.
1932 - 2020
James "Big Jim" Moyle Armstrong Jr., 87, passed away on January 28, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by his family. James was born April 13, 1932, to James Moyle Armstrong and Elizabeth Brewer Armstrong in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he attended East High School and later the University of Utah. James graduated in 1954 and was a member of the ROTC. During this time, James was an active and loyal member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity Beta Epsilon chapter. This is where he met his Sigma Chi Sweetheart and love, Karma Lou Steinbach, whom he married in 1952, and was later sealed to in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 67 years and had six children.
As a successful businessman in Salt Lake City, James spent his career in the furniture industry. He ended his career with his passion of boats as a prominent boat dealer, helping other families to spend time together in the way he had loved spending time with his own. His passions involved boating, camping, hunting, fishing on Jackson Lake, and other outdoor activities in which he could spend time and make memories with his family and many friends. His love and dedication for the Beta Epsilon chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity continued throughout his life as an active alumnus and Life Loyal Sig was a long-term member of the Rotary Club of Salt Lake City.
James was a true example of selfless service to others. He served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as a High Priest and Scout Master of the Monument Park 13th Ward for over 25 years where he helped all of his sons and many others earn their Eagle Scout Award. He was an active and supportive husband, father, and grandfather who taught his values of loyalty, dependability, hard work and generosity through his actions. James was a hero and mentor to all those around him. His infectious smile and laughter, as well as his dry sense of humor and one-liners will be greatly missed.
James is survived by his wife Karma Lou Steinbach Armstrong, sister Mary (Mike) Mattsson, , his children Bill Armstrong, Anne (Jim) Crockatt, Patti (Chad) Service, David (Bonnie) Armstrong, Bradley "Brock" (Shauna) Armstrong, and Jeffrey Armstrong, as well as his 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. As part of his legacy, he leaves his family with the values of unconditional love and togetherness.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary located at 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108. A viewing will be held before services from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at the same location. Internment and gravesite services to follow at Salt Lake City Cemetery at 200 North E Street, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84103.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 31, 2020