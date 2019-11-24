|
|
James Osoro
1944 ~ 2019
James Barry Osoro, our cheerful and loving husband, dad, stepdad, brother, and grandpa, passed away peacefully on November 20th, 2019 in the company of his family. Dad was born January 27th, 1944 to John and Marjorie Osoro in Copperton, Utah. He grew up in Copperton and was a proud graduate of Bingham High School and IBEW electrician. He was always happiest around his five outgoing and lively siblings: Jon Robert (Karol), Christine Holder (Craig), Billy (Marlene), Jerry (Debbie) and Jeanie Johnson (Mike). Dad always found the humor while raising us three kids: Ann (Jon), Laura (Brad), and Phil Osoro. His grandkids will always remember him for his sarcastic jokes and notorious card games.
Dad's true love was traveling with his wife, Laura, to warm get-away's. We would always find them playing cards, listening to the oldies, and enjoying a cold Budweiser. Dad also enjoyed scuba diving, watching his granddaughters cheer and dance, attending family football games, and playing cribbage with his oldest grandson. Dad loved his active and social lifestyle with all his longtime friends. From road trips to gatherings, he never missed a chance to connect with family and friends. We are thankful for everything he has done for us and the life and memories he gave to us all. We are so happy he can finally hear.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 24, 2019