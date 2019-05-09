In Loving Memory

James Rudger Palmer passed through the veil Saturday, May 4th. He was greeted by the love of his life, Shirley Cloward Palmer, his parents, Rudger Ernest and Letitia Ellen Wight Palmer, his granddaughter, Daphne, sister Paula, and countless others who preceded him in death.

Jim is survived by his children: Tammy (Brett), Danette (DeeRay), Jamie (Lisa), Terry (Lisa), Wendy (Bob), Lori (Brian), Debbie (Randy), Mark (Jessica), Ryan (Shanda), his siblings: Paul, Junelle (Marvel), Lynn (Lela), Layne (Leilani), 33 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and countless missionaries from his and Shirley's missions to Brazil, whom they loved as their own. Many looked to Dad as another father figure in their lives. Dad and Mom spent their 58 years of marriage together loving and serving each other, their family & friends, Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. Dad and Mom loved the servicemen & families they served throughout the two decades Dad labored as a chaplain in the United States Air Force. They also loved those they served in various church callings and assignments across the globe, including the wonderful members & missionaries of the Porto Alegre South Mission and the Sao Paulo Brazil Missionary Training Center. Dad will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A viewing will be held at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland on Friday, May 10th from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the Village Way Chapel, 901 E. Village Way, Alpine on Saturday, May 11th from 10 to 11:45 a.m. with the funeral following at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

