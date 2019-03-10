Services Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel 6141 W 11000 N Highland , UT 84003 (801) 756-4101 Visitation 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel 6141 W 11000 N Highland , UT 84003 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Alpine City Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for James Freeze Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Peary "JP" Freeze

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers 1923 ~ 2019

James Peary Freeze passed away peacefully in his home on March 6, 2019 from causes incident to age.

JP was born on July 7th, 1923 in Murray, Utah to Sherman G. Freeze and Lulu Lorene Duncombe Freeze. He grew up with his brother Sherm working on the family's 100 acre farm in Murray that his grandfather settled. He attended Murray High School where he played football, basketball, and participated in track. He was class president for 3 years and student body president his senior year. He was voted most popular, best dressed, and most likely to succeed during his senior year. These traits stayed with him for the rest of his life.

After high school, JP attended the University of Utah for two years. When World War II broke out, he joined the Navy. As part of his training to be a commissioned officer, he attended UCLA and the Harvard School of Business. He was then deployed to the Philippines Sea Frontier in Manilla where he made many lifelong friends. Upon his release from active duty, he returned home and continued his studies at the University of Utah where he was a proud member of the National Champion pistol shooting team.

He earned his degree and started his career as a car salesman in Salt Lake City, Utah. He then purchased his own dealership in Murray where he sold cars and recreational vehicles. He had many real estate ventures and was successful in all areas of his professional career.

He married Mae (Pat) Kemp in 1950, and together had three children, James Bradley, Diane and Sherene. Pat had two children from a previous marriage, Sam and Mike. JP loved them and always treated them as his own. They were later divorced.

In 1977, JP married Esther Joyce Hamnett Jacobs. They lived in Murray, Utah and later moved into Joyce's family home in Highland, Utah. Together they enjoyed traveling, getting together with friends and family, and living life to the fullest.

JP was an avid outdoors man. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and golfing throughout his life. He has a story to tell about many small towns, fishing holes and mountain ranges throughout the west.

JP loved good company, good food, and a good western movie. Most of all, he loved and cherished his family. He was an amazing father and grandfather. You could always count on a big smile and a hug. He was a genuine friend to countless people. JP had a generous heart, a quick wit and was truly loved by all who had the pleasure to know him.

He is survived by his loving children: Brad (Cassie) Freeze, Sherene Casanova, daughter in law Brigitte Dawson Hein, 9 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. He is also survived by Joyce's four children and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, brother Sherm, sister in law Florence, sons Sam Dawson and Mike Dawson, and daughter Diane Freeze.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Anderson and Sons Mortuary located at 6141 West 11000 North, Highland, UT from 10:45 a.m-12:45 p.m. Graveside service and interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Alpine City Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Allyson and Casey with Symbii Hospice and Maddie with Visiting Angels for their loving and expert care. We are also grateful to his daughter Sherene and his son Brad, his best friend, for their unwavering care of their Dad, and to Harley Jacobs for being such a great friend. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to .

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019