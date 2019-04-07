James (Jim) Albert Rasmussen

1935 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-Jim was born September 14, 1935 at LDS Hospital to James Howard and Wilma Tervort Rasmussen. A brother, John David, joined about 8 years later. Jim grew up in Bingham Canyon, Milford and Salt Lake City. Growing up, his Mother said he took apart many of the items in the home, but he always got them back together and it gave him the experience to be able to do repairs. As a 15 year old, he suffered with polio. It affected his left leg, and he always walked with a limp. This did not keep him from dancing, sailing, camping and enjoying life. While recovering from polio, he learned to do magic tricks, which his kids loved. He loved music, reading, humor, his pets, and his family. He always enjoyed a good laugh and an occasional cat video. Eating was another enjoyable experience, especially fresh peas, corn on the cob, and avocado toast. He married Dorothy Arlene Ronneburg, May 1, 1959. She died of cancer, August 1966. They had a son, Richard (Dick) James. Jim married Marie Stewart, July 21, 1967, at the Logan Temple. November 1967, to be closer to his work at Unysis, they moved to Bountiful. They specialized in girls by having four daughters. He enjoyed his family and loved being a father. At age 55 and after 30 years at Unysis, he retired. He also was a landlord, owning a duplex, then a fiveplex, and then he got smart and had only condominiums. No cutting grass and shoveling snow. He thought this would give his girls good work ethics, but little did he know that pulling weeds was not part of their agenda. The family appreciates the good help and support from the staff at Symbii Home Health and Hospice. Thanks Steven, Miriam, Jamie, Bonni, and those who helped make Jim's last days pleasant and enjoyable. We enjoyed your help and love you. Jim is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Dick, Becky (Roger) Holgreen, Quincy Cordero, Jennifer (Karl) Anderson, and Kathryn Rasmussen; his grandchildren Rylee (Hunter), Walker, Carson, Roman, Grace, Mac and Blake; and the cat, Maddie. Preceded in death by parents and brother.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Bountiful Shadows Ward, 1476 North 300 West, Bountiful. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, between 6 and 8 p.m., at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, or Thursday at the church from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

