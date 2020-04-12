|
|
James Reed Bell Jr.
(Jim)
1943 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-Our most amazing Dad and Grandpa, Jim Bell passed away at home surrounded by love on April 5th, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 19th, 1943 to Reed and Margaret Bell. He graduated from Cyprus High School in 1961. He went on to graduate from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in 1966. He spent the next 33 years teaching 7th Grade Life Science at Clayton Intermediate. A job he truly loved. He married his high school Sweetheart, Mariam LeFevre on June 22nd, 1963.
Jim loved spending time in the mountains with his family. He loved camping, backpacking, wildlife and photography. Some of the best times in his life were spent hiking around Yellowstone and getting to watch and photograph a mama bear with her cubs. He loved traveling and gambling and he and Mariam got to spend many years doing just that.
He loved his kids and grandkids endlessly and he would do anything for them. He will be missed beyond words.
Jim is survived by sons, Shane (Carrie), Darin; Daughter, Blake (Terry) Gardner; Grandchildren, James, Jake (KJ), Jarin, Ashley (Joe), Austin (Courtney), Abbie (Jake), Anthony, Alexis (James), James, Sara (Cameron), Jordan (Aaron), Isobel and 16 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. 1 niece and 3 nephews.
Preceded in death by wife, Mariam; Parents; In-laws, Tom and Raeola LeFevre, Willis and Dean Lester, Gene and Dot Sudweeks, and Tommy LeFevre.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family viewing will be held on April 13th at Peel Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held April 14th at 1:00pm at the Junction City Cemetery. A celebration of our wonderful dad's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020