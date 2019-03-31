James Robert Evert

1955 - 2019

James Robert Evert passed away peacefully at his home in Salt Lake City on March 23, 2019. Jim was born in Stockton, California on November 27, 1955 and was the beloved son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert Nash Evert. Jim was a graduate of Lincoln High School and Haverford College where he majored in biology. He was a confident, gregarious soul who had many wonderful life experiences including a year-long adventure traveling the world on the Royal Viking Sky.

He was blessed with a brilliant mind and was working at Cetus Corporation doing interferon research prior to sustaining a tragic traumatic brain injury that changed the course of his life. Jim's memories, his family, his friendships, his love of music - in particular that of the Grateful Dead - all sustained him over these last many years. He lived his life with positivity, kindness, meditation, courage and grace inspiring those around him. Most often Jim was the one giving comfort and reassurance to those in need. He taught all of us what it was to live fully and appreciate life. Jim will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his sisters; Terry (Rick) Sickelbower of Olympia, Washington and Martha (Tim) Kelly of Ross, California, nieces; Laura Tang and Claire Kelly, and nephews; Alan Rice, John and Robert Kelly. Jim's family would like to thank the staff at the Mt. Olympus Rehabilitation Center in Salt Lake City, his therapist Anne, his caregivers Rae, Addie, Brennan, Jeff and Marc, and Jim's many boyhood friends, including Mike Wyllie, who supported Jim throughout his life. Jim's friends, and he had many, meant the world to him. May he rest in peace and fly free on a wonderful adventure. It is well deserved. Breakfast served at dawn….. Jim will be laid to rest next to his parents at Sunset Memorial Park in St. Anthony, Minnesota. Donations in his memory may be made to the Nature Conservancy or a .



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary