|
|
James S. Duran
1950 ~ 2019
It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my soul mate, best friend, spouse, and eternal partner, James S. Duran. James was born to Concha Ochoa and Abe Duran on August 19, 1950 in Standardville, Utah. James served honorably and with valor in the U S Army during the Vietnam era 1969. Retired from Mountain Bell/U S West/Quest and later at Walmart. Preceded in death by his mother, Concha, and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his spouse of 40 years, Scott Martinson; his son, James Steven Duran (Kara); grandchildren: Christina Duran, KayLee Duran, Jamisan Duran, Kensington Duran, Haleigh Minnick, and Trevon Minnick (Vanessa); sister, Connie Mendez; nephews: Rudy, Ronnie, Anthony, and Armando Mendez. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on December 15, 2019 at Sugar Space located at 132 South 800 West, Salt Lake City from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019