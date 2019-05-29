JAMES "JIM" SNYDER

February 23, 1931 ~ May 25, 2019

James H Snyder passed away in Bountiful, UT on May 25, 2019 from weaknesses incident to old age. He was 88 years old.

Jim was a man of faith and prayer, a sweet and generous soul. He may have come to the gospel later in life, but he embraced it whole-heartedly his last 40 years. Jim is survived by his children: Stephen (Carol), Mark (Suzann), Mike (Sandy), Scott (Bonnie), Wendy (Kurt), and Cindy.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1825 S. 800 E. Bountiful, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary 727 N. 400 E. from 6-8 pm and at the church from 12:30 -1:30 pm prior to the funeral services. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jim's family share their profound thanks for the loving care given by the Creekside Senior Living Center (Brittany, Mia, Holly and their Memory Care associates), Renew Home Hospice (Marina and Kerri), and the SLC VA Hospital (Dr. Rupper and Deb), and for the good wishes received from long-time friends of Jim and Marilyn. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.lindquistmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News from May 29 to May 30, 2019