James Stephenson (Steve) Hurst
1927 - 2020
Draper, Utah-Our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, 93, passed away May 22, 2020. He was born April 8, 1927 to Dr. Hugh Hurst and Melissa Ann Stephenson Hurst in Tooele, Utah. After graduating from South High School, Steve enlisted in the United States Navy after VE Day and was among those who went to Japan after the end of World War II. After discharge Steve served an LDS mission to Louisiana and Texas, came home and met Cecelia Jackson at a fireside. He was sealed to her in August of 1949.
Steve is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Galloway, and five sons, Stephen (Barbara) Hurst, Michael (Stacy) Hurst, David (Linda) Hurst, Nathan (Tonya) Hurst, and John Hurst, his nephews Philip (Liz) Hurst, Ken (Debbie) Hurst whom he raised as his own, 23 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. He leaves behind his sister Jane and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife Cecelia, two grandchildren, and three siblings.
The family thanks the caring staff of The Wentworth at Draper and Jenna and Sarah from Utah Home Health and Hospice for their attentive care for Steve during his final months.
There will be for graveside service for family members and friends on Friday, May 29 at 11:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 Highland Drive, where he will be interred alongside his wife. There will be a viewing for family at the Wasatch Lawn Chapel beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday. The Patriot Guard will escort Steve to the graveside service.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020