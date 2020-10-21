1/1
James Stoddard Winegar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
James Stoddard Winegar, loving husband to Brenda Parcell Winegar, and father of six children, passed away peacefully from complications of cancer on October 18, 2020. Jim was a friend to so many through his energetic and outsized personality. Jim participated in humanitarian and philanthropic endeavors his entire life, with particular focus in Western Samoa as the President of the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, among other projects. A viewing at Nelson Family Mortuary in Provo will be on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A private family service will be held the following day and livestreamed at: www.nelsonmortuary.com. A detailed obituary and viewing details are also at the above link.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nelson Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N University Ave
Provo, UT 84604
(801) 405-7444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved