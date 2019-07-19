Home

Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel
6141 W 11000 N
Highland, UT 84003
(801) 756-4101
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel
6141 W 11000 N
Highland, UT 84003
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Chapel
150 East 1500 North
Lehi, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
150 East 1500 North
Lehi, UT
James Stritikus


1945 - 2019
James Stritikus Obituary
James Stritikus
1945 ~ 2019
James Stritikus, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him, was born on January 20, 1945, in Birmingham, Alabama. He passed away on July 15, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City of complications from diabetes and leukemia related to his Vietnam service.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lorna (the love of his life) and their combined 12 children: George (Mary) Eddleman, Theresa (Grant) Echols, Laura (Mark) Thurston, Heidi Frandsen, Lance (Peggy) Eddleman, Amy (Brian Curtis) Stritikus, James Drue (Kelly) Stritikus, Scott (Jill) Stritikus, Heather (James) Turner, Kalynn (Jamie) Smedley, Beth (Roger) Leuba, and Susan (Ron) Timmerman. He is also survived by 46 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Stritikus and Omega Louise Ross; his two siblings, George and Lyn; his grandson, Dustin Tyler Cornaby; and his granddaughter, Isabel Dueñas.
A viewing will be held the evening of Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Anderson and Sons Funeral Home in Highland, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the LDS Chapel at 150 East 1500 North in Lehi, Utah on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:00 am, with a brief viewing before the service from 9:45 to 10:45 am. His interment will be at Camp Williams following the service.
His family would like to thank his dedicated doctors and staff at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, who went above and beyond their duties in caring for him.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fisher House Foundation at the VA hospital.
Published in Deseret News from July 19 to July 21, 2019
