James W. Seely
1932 - 2020
Bountiful, Utah-James W. Seely was born March 4, 1932 to Karl A. and Cora Guymon Seely in Castle Dale, Utah. He passed away on September 13, 2020. "Jimmie" spent his boyhood years herding sheep in the hills of Emery County with his father and brothers. After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil, he married Joyce Johnson in the Salt Lake Temple. Shortly after their wedding he was sent to Korea with the Army. Upon returning he received an Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Wyoming and spent his entire career working for AT&T in San Francisco. Jim and Joyce raised their family in Concord, California. After retiring, they served two missions to the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, and their final mission was in Lisbon, Portugal. They spent their retirement years in Centerville, Utah.
Jim leaves behind his sons David, Karl, and Nathan; daughters Dorothy (David) Dayton and Janet (Roger) Denison; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson and his sister Dorothy (Gary) Barlow. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, a daughter-in-law Andrea, and two granddaughters.
Funeral Services and Viewing will be Saturday, September 19 at Russon Mortuary 295 N. Main Bountiful, UT. Viewing from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm and funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment at Centerville City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com. Services will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
11:30 - 12:45 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
September 16, 2020
I remember Jim as the kind, loving father of his children and example of what it means to be a disciple of Christ. I grew up with his older children in the Bay Area and have fond memories of the Seely family and their influence for good in my life. My deepest sympathy to you all.
Jon Van Woerkom
Friend
September 16, 2020
I have sweet memories of Jim and Joyce and their wonderful kids. Love to you all! Martha Burgess
Martha Burgess
Friend
