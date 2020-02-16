Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
the River View Ward
4845 South Woodhaven Dr.
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Keemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William "Jim" Keemer


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James (Jim) William Keemer in the late evening of January 24, 2020 our Dad, Brother, Uncle, and Grandpa passed away peacefully at the age of 69. He was born on September 25,1950, to Jessie A. Scott and Richard James Keemer in Montreal Canada. He was the oldest of three children. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son Jeremy (Lynnette) Keemer, three beautiful granddaughters, his sister Heather (John ) Mafi, and his brother Bruce (Marsha) Keemer, and several nieces and nephews.
Jim had a passion for Trains, Christmas Trees and Spaceships. He loved Hamburgers and French Fries and his two cats Horace and Squeaky.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 am Saturday the 22nd of February at the River View Ward, 4845 South Woodhaven Dr. Taylorsville, Utah.
Interment will be held at Larkin Mortuary on 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Lawn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -