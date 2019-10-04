|
James Wm Bollwinkel
1937~2019
Salt Lake City, UT -James Wm Bollwinkel, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He always made others feel important as he never met a stranger and loved to make people smile. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jim was born February 16, 1937 to John and Erma Bollwinkel in Vernal, Utah. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the New England States Mission. Shortly after his mission he married Linda Faith Lee in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married for 58 years and raised four children. He worked as a Civil Engineer for Salt Lake City Corporation from 1974 to 1999 where he was involved with several projects such as inspecting and managing downtown rivers during the flood of 1983, and serving as Project Engineer on several roads, bridges, and buildings around Salt Lake City. He also served in the Army and Air National Guard for many years as a Civil Engineer and retired as a Master Sergeant. He enjoyed his annual deployments around the country and the world with the Guard where he had opportunities to build schools, hospitals and other infrastructure for local communities. He was blessed to visit and serve in Germany, Spain, Bolivia, Panama and many other places with the Air National Guard. Jim loved music and played the saxophone and clarinet in many community and military bands throughout his life.
Jim is proceeded in death by his wife Linda, parents John and Erma Bollwinkel and his sister Joan (Keith) Bitner, a granddaughter and two great granddaughters.
He is survived by his son Lee (Linda), daughter Suzy Carter, son David (Holly) and son Matt; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Jim's family would like to express deep appreciation to the loving care he received at Summit Senior Living and from Harmony Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Monday October 7th, 11 am at Memorial Mountain View Estates 3115 East Bengal Blvd Cottonwood Heights. The viewing will be held Sunday, October 6th also at Memorial Mountain View Estates from 4-6 pm and from 10:00 am to 10:45 am prior to the services.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019