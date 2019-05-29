Jameson Dee Powers "Jamie"

7/27/2018 - 5/22/2019

Jamie was born at Jordan Valley Hospital in West Jordan. Survived by his parents Robert and Dalena Powers. He was loved the second he came into this world. He was such a happy baby even with all of the stuff he's had to go through. It was so easy to make him smile, he loved to play with Mom and Dad and yell at everyone else. Those blue eyes will forever melt our hearts. Jamie will be missed by so many and we didn't get nearly enough time with him. He changed our lives forever and we will never forget everything we learned from him.

Services will be held on Friday, May 31st at the Crescent Ridge 7th Ward on 1265 E 11000 S, Sandy, UT 84094. The viewing will be from 11:45-12:45, the service at 1:00. Graveside services will follow at Riverton Cemetery on 1540 W 1200 S, Riverton, UT 84065.

Special Thanks to the staff at Primary Children's and Riverton Hospital. Thank you for being so caring and loving to our baby boy and the work you do for other families every day.

