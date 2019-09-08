|
Jamie Lynn Briggs
1983 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Jamie Lynn Briggs passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in her home, on the morning of September 5, 2019, after a long battle with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP).
Jamie was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 20, 1983 to Stephen Whatcott and Patti Whatcott. She graduated from Flower Mound High School near Dallas in 2002. During high school, Jamie developed a love for the trumpet, which would be a lifelong passion. She then attended BYU-Idaho, graduating with a degree in Music Education in 2006.
Jamie taught elementary band for seven years in the Granite School District in Salt Lake City. Every day she traveled between different schools, teaching brass and woodwind instruments to fifth and sixth graders. Jamie brought great energy and fun to the classroom, and she loved to connect with her students.
Jamie met Eric Briggs in July 2011. Eric was attracted to the light he saw in Jamie and they soon fell in love, even enjoying a magical vacation to Hawaii in December 2011. On July 21, 2012 Jamie and Eric were married in the Bountiful Temple, and they enjoyed seven beautiful years of marriage. In 2014, Jamie nursed Eric back to health for many months following his bone marrow transplant.
Jamie was a patient wife, loving daughter, caring sister, adoring aunt, and attentive friend. In her early years, Jamie was an avid runner, biker, and hiker. Jamie loved to experience new foods, particularly going to brunch on Saturdays with Eric. She loved playing her trumpet, having her back scratched, and visiting with family and friends. Jamie was grateful, cheerful, and always had a song in her heart. Jamie never took herself too seriously and knew how to laugh, particularly during difficult times. She was innately optimistic that life would work out for the best if we try to do a little better today than we did yesterday. Jamie made lasting friendships at every stage of her life and will be missed!
Jamie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served in various callings and particularly enjoyed music roles in the Primary. Jamie had an unwavering testimony of the Atonement and the Gospel of Jesus Christ and looked forward to seeing the Savior and her father, Stephen, once again.
Jamie is survived by her husband (Eric); mother Patti; two brothers Brad (Cherali) and Chad; mother-in-law (Vicki); brothers-in-law Tyler (Holly) and Jordan (Carly); and four grandparents (Clarence and Phyllis Smith; Ross and Bonnie Whatcott). She is preceded in death by her father (Stephen) and father-in-law (Kim).
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 11th from 6-8 p.m. at the Parley's Fifth Ward building located at 2615 E. Stringham Avenue (2300 South). The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12th, at the same location with a viewing before from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Lawn located at 2350 E. 1300 S. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation, PO Box 273, Suffern, NY 10901 (or dtrf.org/donate).
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019