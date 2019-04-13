|
Jamie Farrar Stewart
1926 - 2019
South Jordan, UT-Jamie Farrar Stewart, 93, died April 10, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. Born March 12, 1926 to Thomas Tramel Farrar and Leola Hall in Smackover, Arkansas. Jamie is survived by her three daughters: Louise (Dan) Paupard, Elouise (Terry) Lamb, and Rosemary Cunningham; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands Robert Webb Stewart and M.T. Johnson; sister Geraldine Johnson; and 4 half-siblings: Maxine, Melba, Judy, and Thomas.
A viewing will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. Funeral services will take place Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with an hour prior viewing, all at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019