Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Stewart


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jamie Farrar Stewart
1926 - 2019
South Jordan, UT-Jamie Farrar Stewart, 93, died April 10, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. Born March 12, 1926 to Thomas Tramel Farrar and Leola Hall in Smackover, Arkansas. Jamie is survived by her three daughters: Louise (Dan) Paupard, Elouise (Terry) Lamb, and Rosemary Cunningham; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands Robert Webb Stewart and M.T. Johnson; sister Geraldine Johnson; and 4 half-siblings: Maxine, Melba, Judy, and Thomas.
A viewing will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. Funeral services will take place Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with an hour prior viewing, all at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now