Jan Emery Carlson

1937 ~ 2019

Our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, and dear friend, Jan passed away on March 26th, 2019 from Parkinson's complications. He was born on July 3rd, 1937 to Roger William and Sarah Louise (Jean) Carlson in SLC, Utah. A graduate of South High School and the University of Utah (B.S. in Industrial Design) he also enjoyed the camaraderie of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He married his true love and Chi Omega sweetheart, Carol Larsen in the Salt Lake Temple and enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage. Jan served in the US Army during the Berlin Crisis. He enjoyed a successful career at Arnold Machinery but was most proud of his own company, Rite Lite of Utah. Jan's life revolved around his wife and their three daughters and families. Together they shared many happy family vacations and adventures (boating, hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, and golfing). Next to his family, his greatest joy was his beloved boat, "Priority Won" which was shared with many. Jan had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He served as a bishop in the Butler 16th Ward. He and Carol served on a Mission at the Youth Correction Center for 3 years. He is survived by his wife, Carol Larsen Carlson, children Kathleen (Jim) North, Kristine (Rick) Maires, Karin (Steve) Benson, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Wed., April 3rd at Mt. View Memorial from 6-8, 3115 E. 7800 S SLC, UT 84121. Funeral services will be at the Dover Hill Chapel 8170 S. Shorthills Drive, SLC, Utah with a viewing at 10:30 and funeral at noon. Interment, Mt. View Memorial Cemetery.

