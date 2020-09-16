1926 ~ 2020

Our dear mom, Jane, died peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Canyon Creek Senior Living Memory Care in Salt Lake City, of Alzheimer's Disease and COVID-19.

Born August 17th, 1926, in Bakersfield, California to George Arvin Richardson and Hattie Mary Bell Saylor. Jane married Henry Verlin Wright, a US Marine, when he returned from World War II. They had four children, Chris, Sheridan, Marilyn, and Claire. The young family moved to Belgium with FMC International for 19 years before returning to the United States. Jane excelled as a CEO's wife and hostess, traveling with Henry to many foreign countries, mingling comfortably in any social or business setting. She was an accomplished seamstress, artist, bridge partner, and cofounder of the Antwerp International School. As a mother, she was a strong role model for her children, admired for her ability to take on any challenge. Following a difficult divorce, she moved to Shenzhen, China for 5 years and taught primary school English in a private academy, where the children loved her, calling her "Miss Jane."

Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elizabeth (Jesse). Survived by son, Chris (Barbara), and 3 daughters, Sheridan (Tom), Marilyn (Mike), and Claire, and grandchildren Doug (Michelle), Ellie (Rett), Mike (Mackenzie), Audrey (Dave), Kyle, Lisa (Brian), and Nick (Hailey), and 10 great grandchildren.

Donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Research. Celebration of Life is on hold due to COVID 19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store