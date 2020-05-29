Jane Boyce
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1947 ~ 2020
Jane Boyce (aka Missy Boyce) left this world early Saturday May 23rd, 2020 to be reunited with her true love, David, to start their next great adventure together.
Jane was born January 6, 1947 in Vernal, UT and grew into a woman with a feisty and adventurous spirit who eventually channeled her energy into beginning a lifelong career as an accountant after graduating from Steven-Henagers College. She embraced traveling as a military wife and enjoyed touring Europe, all the while devoted to making sure her children had extraordinary experiences and wanted for nothing. She survived the loss of her great love in 1997, choosing to surround herself with her grandchildren despite all their pranks with rubber snakes.
She enjoyed her garden, sewing, camping, nighttime Easter egg hunts, fireworks on holidays, and game nights. But most of all, she enjoyed her family. She was the epitome of motherly love ... she celebrated uniqueness and had a way of making everyone feel valued, accepted, and loved. She will be missed dearly.
Jane is survived by her brother and sister, Ken Williams and Joy Brown as well as her three children: Derrick Boyce, Devin Boyce, and Dracy Goodnight and their families.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at the Vernal Memorial Park. A viewing will be Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Blackburn & Sons Vernal Mortuary. Services entrusted to Blackburn and Sons Vernal Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Blackburn Vernal Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Vernal Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn Vernal Mortuary
15 E 100 N
Vernal, UT 84078
435-789-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved