1947 ~ 2020

Jane Boyce (aka Missy Boyce) left this world early Saturday May 23rd, 2020 to be reunited with her true love, David, to start their next great adventure together.

Jane was born January 6, 1947 in Vernal, UT and grew into a woman with a feisty and adventurous spirit who eventually channeled her energy into beginning a lifelong career as an accountant after graduating from Steven-Henagers College. She embraced traveling as a military wife and enjoyed touring Europe, all the while devoted to making sure her children had extraordinary experiences and wanted for nothing. She survived the loss of her great love in 1997, choosing to surround herself with her grandchildren despite all their pranks with rubber snakes.

She enjoyed her garden, sewing, camping, nighttime Easter egg hunts, fireworks on holidays, and game nights. But most of all, she enjoyed her family. She was the epitome of motherly love ... she celebrated uniqueness and had a way of making everyone feel valued, accepted, and loved. She will be missed dearly.

Jane is survived by her brother and sister, Ken Williams and Joy Brown as well as her three children: Derrick Boyce, Devin Boyce, and Dracy Goodnight and their families.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at the Vernal Memorial Park. A viewing will be Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Blackburn & Sons Vernal Mortuary. Services entrusted to Blackburn and Sons Vernal Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store