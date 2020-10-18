Jane Hatch Jordan, age 91, passed away at Sunrise of Sandy on October 15, 2020. Jane was born February 20, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Donnette Lloyd Hatch and Dr. Floyd Frost Hatch, the second of five children. She married Dr. William S. Jordan on December 23, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. Following William's death in 1992, Jane married Dr. Robert N. Evert on May 27, 1993.
Jane will be remembered for her faith, devotion to service organizations, loyalty to friends, loving kindness, and passion for learning. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, William Jordan (1992), and Robert Evert (2015), and her brother Garn Hatch. She is survived by children Cathy Leverkus (Ewald), Robert Jordan (Susan), William Jordan (Kristine), Donnette Hicks (Jim), 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Joseph L. Hatch, Donnette Atiyah, and Golda Olsen. The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Jane's caregivers, and to her dear friends and family.
A private graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
For more on Jane's life, please visit www.larkinmortuary.com
.