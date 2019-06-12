Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray City Cemetery
5490 South Vine Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Young-Jacobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane K. Young-Jacobson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane K. Young-Jacobson Obituary
Jane K.
Young-Jacobson
Oct 30. 1948 ~ June 9, 2019
Jane, our cherished wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away from multiple myeloma June 9, 2019 in the loving arms of her husband, Greg Jacobson. A celebration of Jane's life will be on Friday, June 14 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Graveside services on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 am at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now