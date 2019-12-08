|
Jane Kendall Hillstead
2017-2019
Our beloved, treasured, and precious cherry on top of our family, Jane Kendall Hillstead passed away suddenly on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. The youngest of six children, Jane was born on June 7, 2017 in Gilbert, Arizona to Tyler and Anne Hillstead. Jane was idolized by each of her siblings who loved to snuggle, play dress up, jump on the bounce house, ride scooters, and just be together. Wherever Jane was, smiles followed. She brought light, laughter and energy into every room she entered - you knew when Jane was around because she had a presence. Jane was so fun!
During the short two and a half years that she was here with us, Jane changed us forever. She united our family in the way that we all rallied around her making sure she was happy, safe, and taken care of. She taught us more than anyone else could have in a lifetime about love. Jane taught us to love deeply and for that, we miss her deeply.
Jane is survived by her parents Tyler and Anne, sisters Claire (9) and Ashley (16) and brothers Michael (6), Jacob (13) and Luke (17). A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11am to 12:30pm followed by a service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints beginning at 1pm - 2195 East Pepperwood Drive 109000 South, Sandy Utah 84092.
Jane, we will miss your sweet, powerful spirit every day for the rest of our lives and are already anxiously looking forward to the day that your squishy little body is reunited with your powerful spirit never to be separated again. We love you.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019