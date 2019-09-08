|
Jane Longson Bradford Evans
Jan. 7, 1935 ~ Sept. 2, 2019
Jane Longson Bradford Evans, 84, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Jane was born on January 7, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to George Henry Longson and Evelyn Woodyatt Longson, their second child and only girl. She loved to tell stories of the incessant teasing she endured at the hands of her older and only brother, Frank Woodyatt Longson. Jane married R. William Bradford Jr. on June 9, 1959 (later divorced). Together they are the parents of 6 children, 17 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Jane is preceded in death by her precious daughter, Susan Jane (who was killed in a car accident at the age of 2 on November 21, 1963), her parents, and her brother, Frank Longson. Jane is survived by her children Todd (Dani), Jeff (Becki), Wade (Alexandra), Amy (Randy Croall), and Alison (Ken Staker). Jane married Max Evans in 2002 and was thankful for their brief time together.
Jane graduated from East High School, where she enjoyed participating in various school plays. She attended BYU for two years and loved being affiliated with Cami Los social unit. She then transferred to the University of Utah, graduating from the U with a degree in Elementary Education. After graduation she taught kindergarten for a short time. Later in her life Jane taught first and second grades for 8 years at South Kearns Elementary School and 8 years at Millcreek Elementary School. She loved teaching second grade because she absolutely loved teaching children how to read.
Jane always said that she didn't like her name. It was "too plain." Jane was anything but plain. She was a lot of fun and enjoyed doing all things active-tennis, snow skiing, water skiing, camping, roller coasters, hiking, traveling, playing in the ocean, golf, bowling, white water rafting, etc. But the most important thing in her life was her family and especially her grandkids. She loved people and could never have too many friends.
We are saddened by Jane's death but know she has reunited with Susie and Julie Longson (her beloved niece), Henry and Evelyn, and Frank. We celebrate knowing through her example what it means to rely on the Lord and love the Savior, Jesus Christ.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Mt. View 3rd Ward, 1889 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the same location, Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 AM with a viewing an hour prior. Internment to follow at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 South Highland Drive.
In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your family or make a donation to in Salt Lake City (where one of Jane's grandsons benefitted from 17 surgeries).
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019