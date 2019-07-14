|
Jane Winkel
Payson, Utah
Jane Marie Peterson Winkel, 80, passed away July 9, 2019 in Payson. She was born March 22, 1939 in Richfield to J. Orean and Dot Leila Christensen Peterson. In 1958 she married Jack Francis Winkel in Richfield, later solemnized in the Manti Temple. Their children: Lora (Doug) Draper, Jeff (Monique), and Jerry (Anna); 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel, 50 S 100 W, Richfield, where friends may call from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019