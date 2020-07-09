Jane Nebeker Sheffield
1936-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-The family of our beloved wife and mom, Jane Nebeker Sheffield, announces with love and sorrow, her passing on July 2, 2020 in SLC, Utah. Born February 17, 1936 to Walter Dilworth Nebeker Jr. and Virginia Kingsbury Nebeker (who died 6 months after Jane was born). Jane idolized her daddy and mother, Helen Alston Nebeker, adored and teased her brothers Dilworth Altson Nebeker (Danny) and Gordon Alston Nebeker (Gordy) and had everlasting fond memories of her grandmothers, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jane graduated from East High School, then enrolled at University of Utah. While at the U she studied Mathematics and Interior Design and was active in the Delta Gamma sorority. Jane married Gary Noble Sheffield in the Salt Lake Temple in 1958. She had an amazing attention to detail. Her mathematical and creative abilities contributed to the Craftsman Cabinets Sheffield family kitchen business.
Jane was creatively talented, she could decorate and throw a party with her special touch. She designed window displays for ZCMI and created floral arrangements for the Rose Shop. Mom loved Holidays (everyone anticipated the beautiful decorations, a tradition mom and dad took weeks putting up together), shopping (always dressed to the nines), and flowers. Shopping trips with her were full day events. Mom always found the perfect gift for everyone. Her beautifully wrapped presents were another trademark of her creative talent and caring.
Mom's charismatic and infectious personality was teasing, playful, and filled with laughter. She loved movies, musicals and couldn't help but clap along to a classic show tune. Most of all mom was the ultimate friend, genuinely kind, always positive, complementary and grateful. She was unassuming, accepting and inclusive of everyone. Literally everybody loved her because she loved them and lived fully. Her nature of caring and kindness touched everyone. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints she extended her kindness and talents in many callings, often serving quietly behind the scenes. She exemplified our Savior in reaching out to everyone with love and humor. She didn't miss a beat on a cute comeback with her trademark innuendos which came to be lovingly known as "Nana-isms". She had a special inside joke/song for each grandchild and loved each of her children and grandchildren uniquely. Mom truly made everyone feel like they were the most important person in her life. Her love for family was always present, sharing stories of people she loved and her pioneer ancestry. She rarely missed a luncheon of the Granddaughters of Brigham Young. It is so comforting to us now imagining her with them.
Jane is the true matriarch of our family. She learned from life's lessons and grew to be a loving example "determined to fight the battle of life". An example of enduring well and staying fiercely loyal to her faith and family. The love and generosity for her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends knew no bounds. A beautiful lady inside and out! Mom, we will remember, always, your strength, courage, wit, and loving guidance with endless cherished memories. It is hard to imagine any celebrations without you, we love you.
Jane leaves behind her eternal companion of 62 years, Gary, and children: Scott Nebeker (Viki) Steven Kingsbury, Suzy Jane Tidwell (Brant), Stanford Detton (Leslee). 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers at the Legacy Village of Sugarhouse and Bristol Hospice Services who gave such tender loving care. A special thanks to Michael, a true angel to mom and lifeline for our family.
Due to prevailing circumstances, a private family graveside service will be held July 14th. To view the service, a link for Zoom will be located at www.serenityfhs.com
Search for Jane under Tributes, then click on the Obituary and Service tab to find the link posted at 11:00 am the morning of the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to www.utahfoodbank.org