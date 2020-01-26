|
|
1956 ~ 2020
Jane Robertson Berry, age 63, died on January 22, 2020, in S.L.C., UT. She was born on April 4, 1956, in Payson, UT to Fred & Alice Willey Robertson. She married William Kett Berry on February 20, 1975. Jane was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints & served in many callings.
She is survived by her husband, William Kett Berry; her children: Misty (Heath) Curtis, Daniel (Jeanifer) Berry, Christopher Berry, Kevin (Britney) Berry, & Elyse (Michael) Hollingsworth; and thirteen grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, Neil (Ladonna) Robertson; and her parents.
A viewing will be held on January 27, 2020, in the LDS Chapel at 142 W. 200 N., in Salt Lake City from 9:30 - 10:40 AM, followed by services at 11:00 AM with interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery 200 N Street Salt Lake City, UT. Condolences may be left for the family at www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020