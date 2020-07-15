Janelle Cathryn Bartlomé
1973 ~ 2020
Janelle Cathryn Bartlomé, 47, passed away suddenly from a brain hemorrhage on July 11, 2020. Our sweet Janelle was born on May 22, 1973 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the second child of Stephen and Carolyn Young. She grew up in Sandy, Utah and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1991. She attended Brigham Young University in 1991 and graduated in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in Graphic Design. She served in the England Leeds Mission from 1994 to 1996. She married André Bartlomé in the Salt Lake Temple on March 19, 1999. She worked as a graphic designer for several years before she had children. André and Janelle were blessed with four wonderful boys. She was an excellent, loving mother. Her life was focused on her children's success and happiness. She always wanted them to experience the world fully through family vacations, fun daily activities, and meaningful experiences. For example, on a recent family trip to LDS church history sites, she served as family tour guide through study and preparation so that she could teach her children all of the details of each place. She was always busy with an interesting activity for her boys.
Janelle was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. She shared her testimony with family and friends by living a Christlike life. She never missed an opportunity to teach her children about the Gospel. She always thought of others and what she could do to make their life better. She genuinely loved everyone and went out of her way to serve others. She helped many people in her ward callings in Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women. One of her favorite callings was leading the 10-year old Webelos boys. She enjoyed family history by compiling and sharing stories and information on each ancestor and really got to know them well. She spent countless hours typing up her father's and grandmother's journals. She also documented her own family's life through journals and thousands of pictures. At any gathering where she was, everyone knew there would be plenty of pictures. She loved to bring the extended family together by organizing events and she loved to cook and share fun recipes. She was truly the glue of the family by bringing everyone together. She was a wonderful conversationalist and everyone knew that she genuinely cared about them.
She is survived by her devoted husband André, her children Jaxon Reed (19), Tanner Stephen (16), Alex André (14), and Chase Jamison (12). She is also survived by her mother, Carolyn Young, her in-laws Gordon and Carol Bartlomé and her siblings Jefferson (Allison) Young, Joanna Young, John (Laura) Young, and Jill (Jimmie) Arrington. She is preceded in death by her father Stephen Young.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT. A family viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by the funeral at 11:00 am at the same location (by invitation only due to Covid). Please wear masks. The funeral can be viewed live online at www.Jenkins-Soffe.com
.