1937 ~ 2020

Janene (Marler) Loftus was born 11 July 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho; she passed away 12 Sep 2020 at her home of 47 years in Orem, Utah, with her sweetheart and children at her side.

Janene met Earl October in 1955 and after 2 weeks of dating and 10 weeks of basic training, she married her sweetheart on 20 Jan 1956. 64 amazing years! She followed her soldier around the world. The important things in her life are her husband, her family, and The Gospel. She loves babies, dogs, books, music,and making countless quilts for her loved ones.

Janene was the mother of 9 with 51 grandkids and 48 great-grandkids born from Alaska to Florida and Canada to California. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Richard Earl and Casey Dean and 2 grandsons, Steve Arthur and Derrick Barnes. She is survived by her husband Earl, 7 children, Johnny (Janet), Janet (Eldon), Kenny (Tracey), Jimmy (Becky), Allen (Jenny), Ellen-Ora(Russell), Rick (Susan) and her sister Roseann.

We want to thank Mom's caregivers, Christie, Jill, and all the people at Hearts for Hospice, especially Tiffany and Mckenna. We are so grateful for the care they gave our Mom.

Funeral services will be held September 17, 2020 in the LDS Chapel located at 158 East 1100 South Orem, Utah. Viewing from 9:30 to 11:30 am with the funeral to follow at 12:00 pm. Internment will be at Orem City Cemetery.



