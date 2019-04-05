Janet B Matthews

1936~2019

Fruit Heights, Utah-Janet Burton Matthews, a mom to us, a mother to all, passed away at the age of 82 at her home in Fruit Heights, Utah, surrounded by her family. She fought cancer with courage and optimism before returning to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

According to her birth certificate, Janet was born June 20, 1936 in Roseville, California to Leonard Flinders and Leomia Virginia Lynch Burton, though her mother was convinced she was actually born on June 21st and often said that her doctor "must have been drunk" when he filled out the birth certificate. As a child she grew up in Sacramento, California and moved to Ogden, Utah when she was 11 years old. She was in a tragic automobile accident when she was 16 and nearly lost her life. At the age of 20 she moved to Washington D.C. with a friend and lived there for a couple of years and developed enduring relationships.

After returning home from Washington D.C., Jan met the love of her life, Tommie G. Matthews. They married June 3, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple and shared 56 wonderful years together. They loved each other dearly and shared life's adventures. They were blessed with eight children and their spouses, and a large and growing posterity.

She studied Religious Education at Brigham Young University in the late 1950's and was hoping to be one of the first women seminary instructors for the Church of Jesus Christ. Raising and nurturing a large family in the gospel became a higher priority for her. She supported her husband's teaching career which also took them to remote areas of Utah and Arizona, as well as Western Samoa.

She was a nurturing mother that always put her family first. Her example will continue to inspire her children and grandchildren not to be afraid of doing difficult things, to work hard, be happy, and develop strong testimonies of the gospel. Her cherished grandchildren will miss her making them laugh as she shared her life's most embarrassing moments, taking her on family trips, and attending a special temple day each month.

She opened her heart and home to many beyond her own immediate family, including Brenda Rose McDonald, a Navajo Native American who lived with the family for seven years and became an important member of the family. Jan was a mother to those that she introduced to the gospel throughout her life, providing inspiration, hope and love.

Jan and Tommie served many full-time proselyting missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Colorado Denver North Mission, New York Rochester Mission, Utah Ogden Mission, and twice in the Tennessee Nashville Mission.

Jan is survived by her children, Jennifer (Jay) Anderson, Jeffrey (Rachel), Tamara (Robert) Sumbot, Timothy (Elizabeth), Burton (Rebecca), Christian (Stephanie), JaNae (Matthew) Wright, Spencer (Jennifer), and former daughter-in-law, Margaret Matthews; 39 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brother, David Burton. Preceded in death by her husband Tommie; family member Brenda Rose McDonald; parents, Leonard Flinders and Leomia Virginia Lynch Burton; brothers, Kenneth (infant) and Robert.

A viewing will be held Sunday, April 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Russon Mortuary at 1941 North Main Street, Farmington. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruit Heights 6th Ward Building at 77 South Orchard Drive (1325 East) in Fruit Heights, with a viewing 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior. Interment services will take place at the Kaysville City Cemetery.

Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary