Janet Bell

1963 - 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Jan was born June 10, 1963 to R. Clifton and Margie Knowles Bell. She passed away April 10, 2019 from the effects of dementia. Jan graduated from Hartvigsen School. She worked at Einstein Bagels for over 20 years and she also worked at Columbus School. She loved her Father in Heaven, family, and friends. Thank you to Kelli, her roommate of many years. Jan loved you very much. Thank you to the Columbus staff, and a special thank you to Rocky Mountain Care & Hospice for your dedication and kindness towards Jan. She is survived by her mother Margie White, sisters Tracee (Noel), Tami (Roger) and Misty (Mike). She is preceded in death by her father Cliff Bell. A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM with graveside services to follow at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123.



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 14, 2019