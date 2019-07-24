Janet Bowman Gillett

1936~2019

Holladay, UT-Janet Bowman Gillett passed away on July 15, 2019 at her home, having suffered from Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Janet was born on September 2, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to Roscoe E. Bowman and Ina Laretta Burrows Bowman. Jan went through the schools near her home and graduated from Ogden High School in 1954.

In 1957 she met and married Lowell H. Gillett on December 14, 1957. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple accompanied by relatives and friends in the Holladay 27th Ward where they have resided for almost 45, years; loving their neighbors so much that they have lived in two homes in the same ward.

In 1959 Lowell and Jan moved to Seattle with their year-old son, Dave, while Lowell finished school. There, Janet worked afternoons at Freeway Motors in the University District. The wife of one of Lowell's friends was the nurse for the doctor who delivered Georgia in 1961. In 1962 they returned to Utah. Janet loved Seattle, made a life-long friend and traveled back occasionally.

After returning home from Seattle they had two more children, Andrew and Tanya, raising them in their Holladay homes. One of her greatest joys was loving and taking care of her grandchildren. Those grandchildren are Carson, Cody, Colton and Chezli Gillett; Emma and Hannah Gillett; Sierra Blake and Adam Gillett-Sowers. Those grandchildren and spouses have added six great-grandchildren: Stockon, Crew, Bo, Crosby, Rowen and Major Gillett.

Janet is survived by her husband of 61, years; son Dave (Jan); daughter, Georgia; son Andrew (Alyce); her brothers, Ross (Diane) and Bruce (Jayne); and her sister Rosalind (Bud) Aldous. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Tanya Lee Blake (Stephen Blake); and sister Joyce and Joyce's husband Tom Eickmeyer; and a sister-in-law Sharon Bowman.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 A.M. with viewing one hour prior to services at the Holladay 27th Ward, 5450 South Holladay Blvd. On the evening of Friday, July 26 a visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive. Condolences can be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/janet-bowman-gillett/

The family would like to thank Home Care Assistance of Utah for their wonderful care over the last 11 months and invite contributions to organizations doing Alzheimer's research.

Published in Deseret News on July 24, 2019