Janet Christopherson
Davey
1928 ~ 2020
Janet, 91, returned to her heavenly home January 2, 2020 due to complications of pneumonia. She was born April 18, 1928 to Alvin Roy Christopherson and Ada Stringham in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended Lowell Elementary, Bryant Jr. High School, East High School, and graduated from Brigham Young University. After serving a two year LDS Mission to Brazil, Janet worked at the University of Utah for two Deans, Carl J. Christensen and Henry Eyring. She Married Ronald Heard Davey June 14, 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple. She was a dedicated mother and example to her two daughters. Janet worked in the law firm of Romney and Nelson, in the Attorney General's office, and ended her career as administrative assistant to three Lieutenant Governors. She served faithfully in many different church callings. She was proud of her pioneer heritage and enjoyed membership in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Janet enjoyed gardening, golfing with family, picnics, traveling, and being in the mountains. She especially enjoyed singing with the Jay Welch Chorale. Janet was a great lady and touched many people. She is survived by her daughters Carolyn Elizabeth and Christine (Steven) Nielsen, Sister Julia Parks, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great- grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. Friends and family may call on Monday, January 6, from 6-8 p.m. or on Tuesday, January 7 from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020