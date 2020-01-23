Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Larkin Mortuary Riverton
3688 West 12600 South
Riverton, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary Riverton
3688 West 12600 South
Riverton, UT
Janet Diane Atkinson Whiting


1955 - 2020
Janet Diane Atkinson Whiting Obituary
Janet Diane
Atkinson Whiting
1955 - 2020
Janet passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 21, 1955 to Reed D. and BillieAnn Atkinson in Murray, Utah. Married Charlton Whiting and together they had 3 children, later divorced.
Survived by her children Justin (Rachel, deceased 2015), Honesty, Elizabeth; grandchildren Makay, Cameron, Trinity; siblings Kathleen (Stephen) Matson, David (Bobby) Atkinson-Smith; and 6 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and one sibling Richard Atkinson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 PM with a viewing from 1:00 to 1:45 PM at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. For an extended obituary and to leave condolences please go to www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 23, 2020
