Janet Doone Irvine
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Doone Irvine
1950-2020
Our mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2020, in American Fork UT. Her sarcasm, feistiness, smile and love will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Janet was born January 17, 1950, in Salt Lake City UT to William Ferrell Edwards and Valda LaRue Larsen. She primarily grew up in Midvale UT and attended Hillcrest High School. She married Bernie Irvine in 1967 and was later divorced in 1995. They had 3 children who loved her dearly.
She is survived by her children; Shellie (Mike) DeJong, Jason (Elizabeth) Irvine, and Matt (Adana) Irvine; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and siblings - Kay (Joan) Edwards, Lynn Edwards, Karen (Rick) Brady, Brent Edwards, and Bobby Edwards. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Mark.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, funeral services will be held Friday June 12th at 11:00 am by invitation only. There will be a public viewing at the mortuary on Thursday, June 11th, from 6 to 8pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah.
Longer obituary, online condolences and webcast of services at http://www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
webcast of services at http://www.jenkins-soffe.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved