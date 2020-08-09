Janet Sharron Henderson Duffy
1939 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-Janet H. Duffy passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1939 in Salt Lake City, UT.
An evening viewing will be held August 10, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Deerfield Ward, 4322 S 5400 W., West Valley, UT. A funeral service will follow August 11, 2020 at 11 AM with a viewing one hour prior, all at the Deerfield Ward. Interment to follow funeral services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com
or thememories.com
.