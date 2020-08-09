1/2
Janet Duffy
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Sharron Henderson Duffy
1939 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-Janet H. Duffy passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1939 in Salt Lake City, UT.
An evening viewing will be held August 10, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Deerfield Ward, 4322 S 5400 W., West Valley, UT. A funeral service will follow August 11, 2020 at 11 AM with a viewing one hour prior, all at the Deerfield Ward. Interment to follow funeral services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com or thememories.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Deerfield Ward
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Deerfield Ward
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deerfield Ward
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Interment
Memorial Redwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved