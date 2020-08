Janet Sharron Henderson Duffy1939 - 2020West Jordan, UT-Janet H. Duffy passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1939 in Salt Lake City, UT.An evening viewing will be held August 10, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Deerfield Ward, 4322 S 5400 W., West Valley, UT. A funeral service will follow August 11, 2020 at 11 AM with a viewing one hour prior, all at the Deerfield Ward. Interment to follow funeral services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com or thememories.com