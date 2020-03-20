|
Janet Eldredge Hansen
11/2/1922 ~ 3/17/2020
On March 17th, 2020, surrounded by her children, Janet Eldredge Hansen, 97, was reunited with the love of her life, Lamar, in heaven. What a long awaited and joyous reunion that must have been for our treasured 'Grandma Hansen'.
Born to Leon and Janet Adamson Eldredge on November 2nd 1922 in Cottonwood Utah, she was the sixth of seven children: Milton, Garnet, Grant, Virginia, Maxine and Don. All have preceded her in death, leaving only her to "hold down the fort" until their reunion. Janet is also preceded in death by her husband Lamar, daughter Judy (Robert) Newsom, son in law Kerry Jonas, and grandsons Forrest Newsom and Adam Hansen.
Janet was baptized a member of the LDS church; she had a strong faith in the Lord. Janet is survived by 7 of her children, all of the Greater Salt Lake area; daughter Marilynn (Scott) Angus, son Eddie, daughter Janet (Kerry) Jonas, daughter Sharlett (Gary) Anderson, daughter Tena (Scott) Adams, and sons Ladd (Shelley) and Marty (JoAnn). Janet will also be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, 21 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
Janet married Lamar Hansen in 1941. They settled in Murray, UT where Janet lived most of her life. After 25 years of marriage, Lamar unexpectedly passed in 1967 leaving Janet to raise the six children they still had living at their home as a widow. Janet stayed home to raise the kids and lived on a very small stipend. She was very resourceful and knew how to stretch a dollar whether it be growing a beautiful garden, maximizing a meal or sewing her children's clothing.
For information on the Graveside Service and future 'Celebration of Life' plans, search the "Remembering Janet Hansen" group on Facebook or visit here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/712052596205412/
Although they will insist it was simply a labor of love; the family would like to overwhelmingly thank and recognize all of Janet's daughters, sons Marty and Ladd, daughter in law Shelley, and granddaughters Sara Jonas and Lindsay Adams for working around the clock to provide excellent hands-on care to ensure Janet could remain within the comfort of her own home during the last year of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a perennial in your yard this Spring that will remind you of Janet for years to come.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 20, 2020