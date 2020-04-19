|
|
Janet Hartwell
1942 - 2020
Janet Hartwell, age 77, passed away April 5, 2020 in Taylorsville, Utah. Born June 25, 1942 in Los Angeles, California to Ira and Mary Cooper. Married Michael Hartwell in Los Angeles, California. She loved to cook, bake and volunteer at the Kearns Senior Center.
Janet is survived by her children: Cindy, Steven, Brian and Susan; her grandchildren: Brandon, Melissa, Zachary, Andrew, Tristan, Nicholas, Jacob, Annalise, Garrett, Michael and Aidan; and great-granddaughter Florence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hartwell.
Private family services were held with burial at Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020