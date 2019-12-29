Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Holman


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Holman Obituary
Janet Kiddle Holman
1951 - 2019
Mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Born Oct 24th, 1951 left us unexpectedly on Dec 26th, 2019. Survived by her loving husband, Roy; her children, Carrie/Chad Stoehr, Scott/Candice Holman, and Heidi Holman; and six grandchildren.
Funeral 11:00 am Saturday Jan 4 Visitations Friday Jan 3 from 6-8 pm and Saturday from 9-10:30 am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. For full obituary visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -