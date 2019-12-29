|
Janet Kiddle Holman
1951 - 2019
Mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Born Oct 24th, 1951 left us unexpectedly on Dec 26th, 2019. Survived by her loving husband, Roy; her children, Carrie/Chad Stoehr, Scott/Candice Holman, and Heidi Holman; and six grandchildren.
Funeral 11:00 am Saturday Jan 4 Visitations Friday Jan 3 from 6-8 pm and Saturday from 9-10:30 am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. For full obituary visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019