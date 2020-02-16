|
Janet, daughter of Eldon John Bawden and Kathryn Fenton McBride, married Gary Don McPhie 9/12/1956 in Salt Lake City, UT. Janet was a loving and devoted mother to Dorothy Ann, Bonnie Kay and Daniel Paul McPhie.
Janet and Gary, who met at Fairmont Park, built a home and a life in Sugarhouse. They had a love for motorcycle riding and camping with friends in their SL Motorcycle Club. Janet retired from First Security Bank. A member of The Allegro Chorus, her sweet soprano voice entertained valley wide. Janet was a beautiful and engaged woman who loved all her Red Hat friends.
Janet is survived by a huge and loving family including her children, 4 grandchildren; Ray (Corrina), Bryson (Trish), Taylor and Tiffany, 3 great-grandchildren; Alexis, Lexi and Isaac (Celencia), great-great-grandchild Romone, her sister Christie Foster, 3 brothers; Bruce (Teri), Jeff, and Robert (Helena) Bawden, stepsister Charlene (Mike) Peterson and stepbrother Dale (Nancy) Hoskins. She is preceded in death by her loving partner Gary and her beloved sister Patricia Stoddard.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 12:30 – 1:30 pm prior to the services. Online condolences welcomed at larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020