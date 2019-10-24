|
|
Janet Methvin Howard Tuten
1933 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City-Janet Methvin Howard Tuten (Momo), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully in Draper, Utah on October 20, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lehi North Stake Center located at 650 East 3200 North, Lehi . Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Russon Brothers Mortuary in Bountiful, Utah. Condolences available online at www.russonmortury.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 24, 2019