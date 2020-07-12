Janet Rae Bennett

1932-2020

Janet Rae "Jan" Bennett passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 5th, 2020, at the age of 87. Janet was born in Portland, Oregon on October 6th, 1932, the daughter of Stephen Loren Huff and Melba Sperry Stout. When she was a young girl, her family moved to Salt Lake City where she lived during much of her childhood. They later relocated to the Pacific Northwest where Janet attended the University of Washington to study art history. During this time, she was introduced to and married Gerald R. Petrey. They moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and had 3 children: Mark, Karee and Creighton. After 17 years of marriage, Jerry and Janet divorced. On December 30th, 1968, Jan married Michael J. Bennett. They moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to be near Michael's seven children, whom she loved and embraced as her own.

Jan lived a full life and was very active in the Utah community. She worked for many years as Assistant State Director for Senator Orrin Hatch as well as Senior Policy Advisor and Deputy State Director for Senator Robert Bennett. She was passionate about advocating for women in business and politics, serving as chairwoman of the Governor's Commission for Women and Families, President of the Women's State Legislative Council and Vice President of the Professional Republican Women of Utah. She helped to found many organizations and conferences to endorse and support legislation for women's issues on both sides of the aisle.

Jan's deep appreciation of the arts and music inspired her longtime involvement with the Utah Symphony Guild, where she served as president. She also served on the board of directors for both the Utah Chamber Artists and the Utah Humanities Council and helped to found and chair the Salt Lake Children's Museum. Janet took an active part in local theater, performing for many seasons in musicals such as Promised Valley, Carousel, and Mame. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and, with Michael, served for three years in the Salt Lake Inner City Mission.

Jan had impeccable taste and a heart and eye for all things beautiful. She was a very accomplished painter and especially enjoyed painting scenes of nature in landscapes and floral still life. She loved generously and was genuinely interested in those around her. She was the epitome of class and grace.

Jan will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael, and is survived by her brother Stephen (Diane) Huff; children Michele Bennett, Mark (Jacque) Petrey, Christopher (Angelika) Bennett, Karee Petrey (Scott) Cannon, Hal (Claudia) Bennett, Rose-Marie Bennett (Gordon) Smith, Franklin (Alison Barker) Bennett, Nick (Jen) Bennett, Creighton (Tricia) Petrey and Geoffrey (Tiffin) Bennett; 35 grandchildren; and 61 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of the many organizations dear to Jan and Michael.



