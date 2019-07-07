Home

Probst Family Funerals & Cremations
79 E. Main St
Midway, UT 84049
(435) 654-5959
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Deer Creek chapel
1102 South Center Street
Midway, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Deer Creek chapel
1102 South Center Street
Midway, UT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Deer Creek chapel
1102 South Center Street
Midway, UT
View Map
Janet Rose Fullmer


1943 - 2019
Janet Rose Fullmer Obituary
1943 ~ 2019
Janet Rose Fullmer, 76, passed away on July 4, 2019 with her devoted sweetheart, Verlan, by her side. She was born in Brigham City, Utah in 1943 and grew up on a dairy farm in Tremonton. She graduated from Utah State in Art Education - dedicating her life to learning, teaching, and creating. She was married to Verlan Fullmer for nearly 55 years. The couple lived in Tonga, Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, and Midway, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday, July 12, 6 - 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., with a service on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Deer Creek chapel at 1102 South Center Street, Midway, Utah.
Read full obituary at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019
