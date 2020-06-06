1950 ~ 2020

St. George, Utah-Our cherished, loving mother, grandmother, and wife Janet Tullis Creamer Steimle returned to our Heavenly Father on May 29, 2020 doing what she loved most, serving others. She passed away of natural causes in Gunlock, UT.

Janet was born March 23, 1950, along with her twin sister Madeline, to David Anthon and Mary Leavitt Tullis in Cedar City, UT. She grew up in Newcastle, UT where she had many happy childhood memories in spite of many trials.

Janet was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving as Relief Society president, Primary president and teacher, scout leader, Young Women leader, and a diligent ministering sister. Janet graduated from Cedar High School. After high school, she had fond memories of working at the soda fountain at Cedar Breaks and Zion National Park during the summers. She received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at the College of Southern Utah (SUU). While attending college, she met and married R Steve Creamer in the Manti Utah Temple. Together they spent time in Logan and Centerville before making St. George their home. They had four children together, Ryan, Tyson, Crystal, and Angela. They later divorced.

She married Ronald Steimle in St. George, UT on January 16, 2010.

Janet was small in stature but had a giant spirit. She truly was a disciple of Christ. Janet would often be found in the service of others, whether it be bringing a meal, giving a ride, lending a movie or costume or just doing anything that was needed. She made everyone feel welcomed in her home. Much of her life she worked as a caregiver for friends, family, neighbors, and strangers. She focused her life in the service of others. She was often the first call for many in trouble times. It was never an inconvenience to drop anything to help another.

Janet was extremely creative. She could be found sewing, quilting, crafting, and scrapbooking. She loved sharing her talents and interests with others.

Janet also loved serving in the temple. She served in the Temple at the Family File desk for almost 20 years. Her love of family and family history always led her to the Temple.

Janet loved her family most of all. Her children, and especially grandchildren were her greatest joy. She loved hosting family dinners and spending time building crafts with her grandkids. She was a wonderful cook and happily shared her talent at many family dinners. We will miss the warmth that she brought to family dinners.

Throughout her life she rarely found an obstacle she could not overcome. Always the optimist in the most difficult of times. The phrase nothing ventured, nothing gained became a family moto. Her personality was infectious and made others around her feel like they could conquer the world.

She will be missed by all those she has touched throughout her life.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Steimle; her children: Ryan (Diane) Creamer, Tyson (Danielle) Creamer, Crystal (Ernie) Burt, and Angie (Niels) Melville; 12 grandchildren and 35 step-grandchildren; 8 step-children and spouses; and sisters: Madeline Bragdon, Joan Morgan, and Bonnie Johnson.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment took place in the Newcastle Cemetery, Newcastle, Utah.

