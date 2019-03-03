1929 ~ 2019

Janet Young Denkers passed away at home surrounded by her family on February 14, 2019 in Woodway, Washington. She was born October 17, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Catherine Margetts and Lorenzo Snow Young.

Janet married Douglas Byron Denkers on December 16, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The couple shared an adventurous and interesting life. In 1958, when their eldest son Scott was three, the couple moved to England where Eric and Rob (Chris to friends) were born. They later moved to Iran and returned stateside in 1979. They shared their lives in Seattle and Port Ludlow, finally spending 33 years on Bainbridge Island where their passion for rhododendron cultivation, gardening, and cooking was renowned. She and Doug shared the distinction of receiving the bronze medal award for their contributions to the Kitsap chapter of the American Rhododendron Society.

Janet had many and varied interests and she found ways to indulge them no matter where she lived. Janet was very active in the American Wives Club in both England and Iran. She completed the Cordon Bleu cooking program in London and continued to develop her skills throughout her long marriage. While in Tehran, her love for music was expressed by singing with Sweet Adelines. Janet volunteered her kind and compassionate nature at the Seattle Children's Hospital for several years. Janet was an avid reader and an active member of book clubs on Bainbridge Island. She also worked with DLI Engineering for many years.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, her brother Richard and her sister Renee. She is survived by her husband Douglas and her brother Robert.

Janet is also survived by her sons Scott (Connie LaVon Davis), Eric (Barbara Butcher), Rob, and Scott's children Eric and Elyse. Janet was a quiet force who loved her family above all and we will always hold her gentle nature and beautiful smile in our hearts.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary