May 21, 1943 ~ May 2, 2019

Passed away May 2nd of 2019. She was born May 21st, 1943 in Walnut Creek, California to Jesse Wayne Grover and Loretta Marie Bott.

At 19, she married Kenyon Clark Benson. They had three children together: Kenyon Clark Benson Jr. (Laurie Peterson Benson), Stacey Lynne Bown (Kevin Bown), and Nathan Benson (Dyane Cathleen Wheeler). They were married for 25 years. For a few years she was married to Joe Hovey. In 2003 she married Jerry York and was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Jerry proceeded her in death on June 1st, 2015.

Janett graduated from Granger High School, class of 1961. She spent most of her professional life doing bookkeeping and office work; and spent 20 plus years as an Admissions Officer for Provo Canyon School. She enjoyed ushering in many Salt Lake City theaters in her retirement years.

She was a very talented seamstress, sharing this passion with her beloved sister, Dianne Johnson. She loved the outdoors, crafts, camping and boating with family, and hiking with friends. Her favorite activity later in life was spending time with Jerry at the York family cabin. She was a loving Aunt and Grandmother, and found creative and fun ways to spend time together as a family.

Janett is survived by her two sons, K.C. and Nathan; preceded in death by her daughter Stacey, and husband Jerry.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 295 South State Street, Orem. Viewings will be held at the mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 and for one hour prior to services.

